Local Author Is Among “Her Legacy: Women of Fort Collins” Honorees

Fort Collins is undeniably a rapidly growing community. As in nature, its root system must remain healthy to ensure a viable, fruitful plant.

A distinctive art display recognizes abundant and diverse contributions of 48 women with ties to Fort Collins, who are among those robust roots. Brainchild of Patti Smith, the women’s legacy project had been her dream for 4 ½ years. That vision is now reality, sponsored by the Zonta Club, of which she is a member.

Club members believe art has a profound effect on culture by inspiring humankind’s hopes and dreams. Its project, called “Her Legacy: Women of Fort Collins,” selected a medley of women whose endeavors will likewise encourage others along their own unique paths.

On March 31, 2018, the second group of these noteworthy women were honored at an open house. Each of them, as portrayed in woodcut portraits digitally rendered onto graffiti-protected laminate panels, will be part of an installation on the north side of CooperSmith’s Pub in Old Town.

This year’s honorees are Carole Makela, Debra Bueno, Donna Visocky, Ida Patterson, Jan Carroll, Libby James, Mable Preble, Marcile Wood, Margit Hentschel, Mary Carraher, Nora Rice, Pauline Birky Kreutzer, Arlene Ahlbrandt, Betty Moseley, Britta Clay, Dian Sparling, Elizabeth Elliott, Hope Sykes, Janice Nerger, Kathleen Baumgardner, Mildred Johnson, Patty Lopez, Sherry Pelton, and Vicky Grassman.

Within that illustrious group is Libby James, noted author and longtime prolific contributor to several area publications, including the North Forty News.

“I’m in awfully good company,” said James, referring to her selection as a Zonta Club “Her Legacy” honoree. “I was surprised and delighted to be chosen. I love the mission of the project, which is to inspire girls and women to create their own legacies. Patti Smith, chair of the committee organizing the art display, has done an amazing amount of work to bring the project to life.”

The exhibit will gain wheels, so to speak, as a mobile educational gallery when it travels to museums and classrooms around Colorado.

Anyone wishing to donate to the project is encouraged to do so at www.HerLegacyFCdonate.org