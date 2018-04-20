Local author recreates Pearl Harbor in middle grade novel

Teresa Funke, author of the Home-Front Heroes series for young readers, has published the fifth book in the series, War on a Sunday Morning. Fiction based on real events, the story is the result of interviews and research Funke has done locally and in Hawaii. It makes the aerial attack on Pearl Harbor that marked the entry of the United States into World War II up close and personal, as seen through the eyes of a 13-year-old girl. Other books in the series, Doing My Part, The No-No Boys, V for Victory and Wave Me Good-bye are available locally at www.victoryhousepress.com and Amazon. Funke is available to speak at schools and other events.