Local Band Post Paradise Seizes Downtime During State Stay-At-Home-Order

Steven Bonifazi

Singer and guitarist Nick Duarte and Cellist Amy Morgan are embracing much-needed downtime as Colorado remains under a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing up in Colorado Springs, Morgan began playing the cello at just eight years old, playing classical music in symphonies until she joined rock band Post Paradise in 2009. Born in Massachusetts, Duarte began writing and recording music at age sixteen.

“Soon as I realized I was able to do it, I have not stopped,” said Duarte.

When not touring, playing shows and selling records with their other two bandmates, Durate and Morgan enjoy married life. Morgan met Duarte ten years ago through their love of music while she was a student at Colorado State University (CSU) — they have been together ever since.

“I was at CSU and Nick Myspaced me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to play cello in a rock band and I said yes and my whole life changed,” said Morgan.

Perhaps one of their most memorable performances was the tenth Fort Collins Music Experiment (FoCoMX), a musical event that Post Paradise has played in every year it has been around. As one of four bands that have played every year, the event organizers surprised the band with ten-year guitar picks as a thank you for their continued performances in the event. FoCoMX has been rescheduled for September 4 and 5 this year.

Post Paradise has been around Fort Collins for eleven years now, creating a melodic rock that Duarte describes as loud but carried through melodies via Morgan’s cello. Their new full-length record titled Lonely World was released late last year in November and features a wide array of sounds.

“There are so many different sounds on there we put together, it is a really dynamic record,” said Duarte. Normally, the band would be touring for their recent album and promoting it. However, due to COVID-19 Duarte and Morgan are using the downtime to relax, clean, cook and regroup as things have slowed down.

“It’s so weird, it has been just five weeks off not thinking about anything,” said Duarte. “Definitely not back into the creative mode yet, but I gotta refill the well a little bit,” said Duarte.

Aside from tending to their home, Duarte and Morgan have performed a few Facebook Live acoustic shows such as the NOCO Live From Home Show. The two enjoy playing live streams as well as connecting with fans which they plan to do during their upcoming live stream show on Sunday, April 26. Duarte and Morgan miss their fans and friends more than anything and are using that to get them through these hard times.

“I think in general there’s a lot of pressure of bettering yourself during this time,” said Morgan. “For us, our motivation is missing everybody and wanting to connect that way,” said Morgan.

For more information about Post Paradise and how to watch their live stream show, please visit their website and Facebook page at: www.PostParadiseRock.com and h ttps://www.facebook.com/ trilakesradio/