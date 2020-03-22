Local Community Members Purchase Glass Doctor Franchise

Joel White knows a bit about customer service after spending 21 amount of years leading not only customer service training for all employees but also leading the Food and Banquet Department to great success at the Fort Collins Country Club. Three years ago, Joel decided to make a life change and took a long-awaited vacation traveling the U.S. giving thought to his next career.

Butch and Maureen Stockover, longtime Fort Collins community members and friends of Joel began one-day discussing possible ideas of future partnership endeavors and within a short time, Butch and Maureen left retirement and joined Joel and the three purchased the available Glass Doctor franchise located in Fort Collins at 2901 South College Avenue.

Relationships within the community, great customer service and a desire to always deliver a better job than requested is the motto for these three owners. Glass Doctor, known well for auto glass repair also provides home glass and business glass. Even emergency service for your business is available 24 hours every day of the week. “We saw this opportunity and jumped on it quickly. Glass Doctor has an excellent reputation nationwide and we knew what we were capable of doing in Fort Collins and look forward to becoming the Glass Doctor for all in our community,” said owner Joel White.

Glass Doctor is open 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. For more information, please visit www.glassdoctor.com/fort-collins

About Glass Doctor of Fort Collins

Good glass can protect, preserve and promote a home, car or business. Glass Doctor of Fort Collins helps local families and businesses use glass to their advantage offering repair, replacement or installation. Glass Doctor helps homeowners upgrade their windows and possibly lower their energy costs. Any auto glasswork completed will have its structural integrity restored; including work on some RVs and buses. Businesses of Fort Collins will benefit from emergency storefront glass repair, specialty glass installation, such as tinted glass, and proactive emergency preparations. At Glass Doctor of Fort Collins, your “panes” will be fixed.