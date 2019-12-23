Local Forest Service Employee Receives National Recognition

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland is honored to announce that Kevin Cannon, Canyon Lakes Ranger District Wilderness, Trails and Wild and Scenic River Manager, was awarded the Outstanding River Manager/Ranger Award from the U.S. Forest Service.

Kevin has managed the Cache la Poudre Wild and Scenic River, Colorado’s only Wild and Scenic River, for eighteen years. During this time, he worked diligently internally and externally to aid in continued river protection. This was especially true following the 2013 Flood and his work in recovery efforts.

Kevin is the only U.S. Forest Service employee ever to receive both this award and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Champion Award, exemplifying his dedication to natural resource management. The Forest is incredibly proud of Kevin and will miss him greatly when he retires at the end of the year.

“Kevin is recognized nationally as an expert in Wilderness stewardship and river management. He is a national treasure that will be greatly missed as he ventures into retirement,” Ralph Swain, U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Regional Wilderness Program Manager, said.

Kevin’s expertise in river and Wilderness management goes far beyond the Canyon Lakes Ranger District as he has shared his knowledge with managers across the country. This award is just one recognition of his hard work throughout his 39 years with the U.S. Forest Service.