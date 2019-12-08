Local Lab Supports Disease Curing Research with Fetal Bovine Serum Grant Recipient

Peak Serum, Inc. Announces First Local Recipient of Annual Cares for Cures Grant

Peak Serum, Inc. — a privately owned and independent supplier of life science laboratory products — is pleased to announce that Dr. Julie Moreno and the Colorado State University (CSU) Prion Research team as the recipient of its annual Cares for Cures Grant. Through this initiative, Moreno and her team received a Fetal Bovine Serum donation from Peak Serum — founded by CSU alumnus, Tom Kutrubes — in support of the positive impact their collective efforts to cure infectious diseases has made in the medical industry.

“Our Cares for Cures program is a tremendous honor and a cornerstone of our company’s charitable efforts that allows us to give back and partner with labs to help potential cures for diseases become a reality,” said Tom Kutrubes, President and CEO of Peak Serum, Inc. “Everyone wins when we support research to cure diseases.”

Supporting the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology at CSU — home to world-renowned scientists and leaders in laboratory research — Moreno and the CSU Prion Research team have been awarded the 2019 Cares for Cures Grant. This research will test a variety of cell sources that are easily accessible, non-tumorigenic, and will eliminate ethical concerns making for a novel, translatable neuronal replacement therapy for any neurodegenerative disease.

“Peak Serum’s Cares for Cures program demonstrates a phenomenal passion for industry research and affords scientists the ability to retain a proactive approach across their respective field of study,” said Moreno. “We are at one of the most exciting and dynamic frontiers of biology with our studies on prions and prion diseases. As prion disease epidemics are frequent and invariably fatal and incurable, this grant from Peak Serum is critical to developing potential cures that are vital for animal and human health.”

In 2017, Peak Serum announced its first-ever Cares for Cures recipient, Dr. Wendy Huang of the UC San Diego School of Medicine toward studies on intestinal cancers and inflammation-related diseases. In 2018, Dr. Russell Pachynski from the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine was the second recipient of the Cares for Cures Grant to support groundbreaking clinical and laboratory research. “This year, we’re thrilled to announce our very first local recipient,” said Kutrubes.

“With this initiative, we hope to display our commitment to our customers and show our true compassion for the community that continues to support us,” said Kutrubes.

Based in Wellington, Colo., Peak Serum is one of the nation’s leading independent suppliers of fetal bovine serum, an essential part of cGMP / clinical trial research and diagnostics applications.

To learn more about the Cares for Cures Grant and the 2019 recipient, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v= yMgxFaBNgvQ&feature=youtu.be