Local Nonprofit Continues to Serve Community Through Trialing Times

The Matthews House is continuing to work diligently in the city of Fort Collins during the current Corona Virus situation in order to help their participants who depend on them greatly.

Established in 2005, the Matthews House provides a safe place for youth who have aged out of foster care and are in need of resources that will aid them in escaping situations such as poverty and abuse through various programs such as the Empowering Youth program (EYP), which provides youth in need with comprehensive case management, connections to community resources, and the empowerment to develop self-sufficiency and a healthy lifestyle.

All of The Matthews House programs that serve youth and families within the community such as the EYP are made possible and heavily reliant on their Cultivate Hope fundraiser which was scheduled for Friday, May 8. However, due to the government guidelines regarding the Corona Virus, The Matthews House has canceled the fundraiser.

Nevertheless, The Matthews House is launching a new fundraiser called the Holding Hope Campaign with the goal of raising $200,000. The campaign was matched with $50,000 from the Richardson Foundation, a foundation established in 2013 by Curt and Nancy Richardson with the intent of improving the quality of lives through various programs that provide youth support and education. So far, the campaign has raised almost a quarter of thier goal, with a total of $44,345 raised.

The Matthews House will be sharing inspirational stories of those impacted by their work as well as their current needs from now until May 8, asking for support from the community so that they may continue to meet the basic needs of youth and families.

For more information on The Matthews House and their mission or where to donate to their Holding Hope Campaign, please visit their website and donation page at https://thematthewshouse.org.