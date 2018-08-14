Local Shelter to Waive Adoptions Fees for One Day Only as Part of Nationwide Adoption Event

Kaylene Weingardt, Larimer Humane Society

Larimer Humane Society will participate in Clear the Shelters on August 18, placing as many animals as possible into loving new homes in one day

LOVELAND, COLO. (AUGUST 13, 2018) On Saturday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larimer Humane Society will participate in the nationwide adoption event Clear the Shelters hosted by NCBS and Telemundo. This is Larimer Humane Society’s third year participating in the nationwide event. Over the past two years, Larimer Humane Society has found loving forever homes for 136 animals through this event. Nationally, NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions.

What: Clear the Shelters hosted by NBS and Telemundo Denver KDEN

Where: Larimer Humane Society, 3501 E 71st Street, Loveland, CO 80538. Visit cleartheshelters.com to access a list of other local participating shelters and rescues.

When: Saturday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tracker: A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” at cleartheshelters.com will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating communities.

Social: Hashtags #ClearTheShelters can be used to follow the event on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Larimer Humane Society: Larimer Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to further the compassionate, safe, and responsible relationship between animals and people. As the largest open admission shelter in Northern Colorado, Larimer Humane Society is proud to accept all animal in need regardless of age, breed, medical status or temperament.

About Clear the Shelters: Clear the Shelters is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters™ is sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride® and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.