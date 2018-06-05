Local teachers share in $1 Million National Donation from SONIC

Madison LaRoche

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Sonic® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC), a longtime supporter of public school teachers through its Limeades for Learning® initiatives, celebrated Teacher Appreciation Month throughout the month of May with the third-annual #ThanksTeach social media campaign to recognize, celebrate and reward teachers. In addition to sharing inspiring stories of real teachers – and encouraging others to do the same with the hashtag #ThanksTeach – SONIC’s $1 million donation was shared among more than 5 thousand public school teachers across the country, with $9000 going to 45 teachers in the Denver community, including four teachers specifically in Fort Collins, Colo.

“At a time when teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money to supply their classrooms, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month by supporting more than 5,000 teachers in cities near SONIC Drive-ins. These teachers are our customers, they teach our crew members and they are an integral part of the communities in which we operate,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “We’ve asked everyone to share #ThanksTeach on social media, and in turn SONIC is showing our gratitude with a $1 million donation to our partner DonorsChoose.org to impact 5,000 classrooms coast to coast.”

The Fort Collins area schools whose teachers received the awards are: Bennett IB World School, O’Dea Core Knowledge Elementary School, Coyote Ridge Elementary School and Linton Elementary School

Everyone can get involved in #ThanksTeach by sharing stories on social media using photos, videos or a written message. Facebook fans can Smile to Say #ThanksTeach via a Facebook augmented reality (AR) camera effect that springs to life when the user smiles into the camera on their mobile phone, creating a video or photo that can be easily shared on the platform. Search the hashtag #ThanksTeach to see real teacher stories shared by SONIC and others during Teacher Appreciation Month.

To learn more about Limeades for Learning and #ThanksTeach, visit Limeades for Learning® and explore public school teacher projects in the Wellington community in need of support