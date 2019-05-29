Local Teen Holds Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Group Meetings

Elizabeth Camp of Fort Collins is 13 and dealing with the challenges of having Scoliosis, or curvature of the spine, so she contacted the founder of the International Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Groups to start a chapter in her town. Because of her experience, she wants to help other girls dealing with this condition. Elizabeth will represent Curvy Girls at the Curves of Life Brunch and Walk June 29 & 30 2019 in Broomfield, CO at Harlow Platts Community Park.

“Scoliosis affects us both physically and mentally while the back brace supports our bodies, Curvy Girls is our emotional brace,” says Founder, Leah Stoltz. “We need to help our girls feel better about themselves from the inside out.”

Curvy Girls of Northern Colorado is a chapter of international groups started in 2006 by then 14-year-old Leah Stoltz of Long Island, N.Y. Since being featured on national television’s TeenNick HALO (Helping and Leading Others) Awards Show in 2009, Curvy Girls has grown to 90 chapters around the world. Most recently Curvy Girls was featured with Victoria Secret model Martha Hunt in TeenVogue.com.

Curvy Girls brings girls together to raise awareness and support one another at monthly meetings, hospital visits, and brace-wear shopping trips. Because teens with Scoliosis typically feel self-conscious about their appearance, and because they often have to wear a hard plastic torso brace up to 23 hours a day, they isolate from others and may experience depression. Peer-support groups provide an important opportunity to share concerns and information.

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) is a medical condition of unknown cause in which a preteen/teen has an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine. On an x-ray, the spine of an individual with scoliosis may look more like an “S” or a “C” than a straight line. Conventional treatment is through bracing and/or surgery. Scoliosis progresses 10 times more frequently in girls than boys, and some girls have to wear a hard plastic torso brace for up to 23 hours a day. To halt curve progression and avoid spine surgery, they continue bracing throughout the growing years.

Elizabeth welcomes girls with Scoliosis to contact her so that together they can continue to make a difference.

Visit Curvy Girls and learn more about Elizabeth and Curvy Girls of Northern Colorado.

To register for the walk, Rsvp on Eventbrite.

The brunch is the following day, Sun, June 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM–3:00 PM MDT at the Chateaux at Fox Meadows from 11am-3pm. Visit Eventbrite to register.

What to expect:

• An afternoon of fashion and inspiration to benefit those with scoliosis

• A fashion show with models dressed to showcase their scars and curves

• A cup of tea to enjoy with entertainment and guest speakers

• Brunch and beverages provided

• Silent auction

Highlights of Bent But Not Broken 2018

• Dinner and fashion show featuring models with Scoliosis

• Clothes donated by Forever 21

• 3 guest speakers and entertainment by Jammin’ DJs and Champa6ne Dancers

• $8,000 donated to Curvy Girls Scoliosis

*Company tables available*