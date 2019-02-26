Local Veterinary Practice Earns Coveted Fear Free Practice Certification

By Heather R. Duda

Practice Manager

Gamble Pet Clinic

Can you imagine telling your dog, “Let’s go to the vet!” and seeing her tail wag? How about getting out your cat’s carrier and seeing him come running?

Local pet owners won’t need to imagine it if they visit Gamble Pet Clinic in Fort Collins. That’s because Gamble Pet Clinic part of a new initiative sweeping veterinary medicine designed to ease the stress, fear, and anxiety so many pets experience while at the veterinarian.

Developed by “America’s Veterinarian,” Dr. Marty Becker, the Fear FreeSM initiative aims to “take the ‘pet’ out of ‘petrified’” and get pets back for veterinary visits by promoting considerate approach and gentle control techniques used in calming environments. Utilization of Fear Free methods and protocols leads to reduction or removal of anxiety triggers, which creates an experience that is rewarding and safer for all involved including pets, their owners, and veterinary health care teams. Learn more at www.fearfreepets.com.

Known as Fear FreeSM, the training and certification program helps veterinarians and entire practices modify their procedures, handling, and facilities to help pets feel safe and comfortable while receiving the medical care they need.

Our team at Gamble Pet Clinic sought to become a Fear Free Certified Practice after seeing the way our patients responded to us when they came in for examinations. We have pets that are excited and happy to be here, wagging tails and greeting us. Becoming a Fear Free practice as enriched the way we as staff interact with each animal as an individual. It has helped us to decrease the pet’s stress not only in the practice but at home as well. By implementing Fear Free protocols, we are able to provide better, more comprehensive exams which in turn helps us to do better care for our patients.

Some changes that clients will immediately see at this practice is how we greet and work with your pet. If ok with the pet’s owner, we will offer treats as soon as they walk in the door and continue this throughout the exam. If at any time your pet is exhibiting signs of fear, anxiety or stress, we will stop and reassess the situation to determine how we can better help your pet.

In addition to having individual Fear Free Certified Professionals on staff, Fear Free Practice Certification requires practice to meet 27 mandatory standards and earn a minimum of 1,070 points out of a possible 2,060 from another 28 standards. Some standards require as many as 9 action items to be met. Gamble Pet Clinic became the first Fear Free Certified Practice in Larimer County in November of 2018.

Founded by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, the Fear Free training program was developed by board-certified veterinary behaviorists, veterinary technician behavior specialists, board-certified veterinary anesthetists, well-known veterinary practice management experts, and board-certified veterinary practitioners experienced in Fear Free methods.

Gamble Pet Clinic was started as a new practice in July 2004 by Dr. Julie Gamble. We are a small animal practice serving the medical, surgical and preventative needs of our patients. Our goal is to maintain the highest standards in our doctors and veterinary medicine while using sound business practices that ensure our growth and success.

We have been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association since 2010 and strive to provide excellent patient and client care every day. We look forward to welcoming you into our family here at Gamble Pet Clinic.

“Providing veterinarians and their staff with the tools they need to ease this burden of fear and anxiety for our patients is the pinnacle of my 37-year veterinary career,” said Dr. Becker, who was dubbed “America’s Veterinarian” by Dr. Oz and appeared on Good Morning America for 17 years. “Veterinary professionals are hungry for this information. Animals and their humans need and deserve it. And now it’s here!”

Pet owners who would like their pets to experience the Fear Free difference can schedule an appointment by calling 970-221-9995.

Learn more at www.gamblepetclinic.com