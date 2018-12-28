Lonetree State Wildlife Area to Close Public Access

May 2017 was the last year they have stocked Lonetree Reservoir with fish. CPW removed fish from the reservoir in May 2018 and relocated them into Boyd Lake and Lon Hagler Reservoir. Now the parking area and boat ramp will not be accessible to the public after Jan. 1, 2019.

They transferred the Colorado Parks & Wildlife surface lease to the Berthoud-Heritage Metro District in July 2018 to the metro district. CPW worked hard to allow public access through the end of the year. The goal was to remain the status quo and seek a long-term agreement to allow public fishing access. Unfortunately, they have come to no agreement yet. The efforts between agencies are ongoing.

“While we are disappointed to see the Lonetree State Wildlife Area close, we remain optimistic that the public, including anglers, will have access to the reservoir in the future and that there will be other opportunities to increase fishing access to local waters,” Area Wildlife Manager Kristin Cannon said.

CPW is continually working with the metro district on the management of the fishery. The future the parking area and the boat ramp is undetermined. They take the best interests of the public hunting and angling community into account.

“The Berthoud-Heritage Metropolitan District is looking forward to continued efforts with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on providing public access and public fishing to this great reservoir,” said Berthoud-Heritage Metropolitan District Manager, Carla Hawkins, Pinnacle Consulting Group, Inc. “The Metropolitan District is in discussions with the Town of Berthoud to expand the district to include a proposed marina and public access area. Unfortunately, public access and public fishing will have to wait until the expansion of the Metropolitan District is complete.”

300 fish of a variety of species were salvaged from this effort last spring, including walleye, saugeye, largemouth bass, yellow perch, crappie, and bluegill. The walleye and saugeye along with two-thirds of the largemouth bass were sent to Boyd Lake. Lon Hagler received largemouth and then all the salvaged perch, crappie, and bluegill.

