Long-time Larimer County Nonprofit goes “Beyond the Basics” this Colorado Gives Day

Chrissi Gillispie

Foothills Gateway Inc

Foothills Gateway has been a part of the Northern Colorado community since 1972. This long-standing nonprofit organization serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Larimer County, supporting them in living their best lives.

In its early days, services were organized and provided as an alternative to institutionalization. Today, Foothills Gateway continues to provide services and support through case management, as well as a variety of programs aimed at addressing early childhood development, employment, housing, and social needs.

With the holidays and Colorado Gives Day fast approaching, Foothills Gateway has big plans to connect with our community. On Tuesday, December 4 (Colorado Gives Day), the Foothills Gateway Community Relations Team will be at two Human Bean locations for “Guest Barista Day”, where 10 percent of the day’s profits will go back to the organization.

Human Bean Locations:

1822 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO

6180 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, CO

To take it one step further, the Human Bean is giving coffee-lovers another way to participate with a “Fill the Cup” promotion at the two locations. The proceeds and “Fill the Cup” donations will go toward Foothills Gateway’s Colorado Gives Day goal of raising $15,000 to go Beyond the Basics for the people it serves in 2019.

Participate in Colorado Gives Day here!

Sign up to follow “Beyond the Basics” Campaign

