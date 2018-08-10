Long View Trail Connects Fort Collins and Loveland, Grand Opening August 18

Jami McMannes

Fort Collins, CO – We’re connected! Long View Trail is a 4.4 mile stretch of multipurpose recreational trail that connects Fort Collins to Loveland. The $8 million Long View Corridor Trail project was done in partnership with the City of Fort Collins, City of Loveland, Larimer County, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and Colorado Department of Transportation. The Grand Opening of Long View Trail is Saturday, August 18 from 8 – 11 a.m., with the ribbon cutting to take place at 10 a.m. at Sunset Vista Trailhead in Loveland.

Long View Trail runs along the east side of South Shields Street in Fort Collins and North Taft Avenue in Loveland. The trail provides a safe, non-motorized alternative to traveling between the two cities. The trail passes through three City of Fort Collins natural areas, one Larimer County open space, and one City of Loveland natural area. The five public spaces, which consist of agricultural lands and wildlife habitat, offer trail users sweeping views of the foothills and mountains.

The Grand Opening of Long View Trail will take place on Saturday, August 18 beginning at 8 a.m. Partner organizations will be set-up along the trail to provide information about the project, as well as provide giveaways and bike maintenance support. Dignitaries and partner organizations will gather at Sunset Vista Trailhead in Loveland at 10 a.m. to give a short presentation and cut the ribbon to open the trail.

For more information about the Long View Corridor Trail and the Grand Opening, visit http://bit.ly/LongViewTrail.