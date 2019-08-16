Lory State Park announces free programs in August for adults, kids, families

Lory State Park staff and volunteers have some fun and educational activities planned for the month of August to help visitors enjoy Lory’s wildlife, history and natural resources. All programs and activities are free with a valid state park pass. Daily passes are $8 per vehicle or $4 per person for those who walk or bike into the park. Registration is required, call the visitor center at 970-493-1623 to sign up.

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colo. and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 26 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, and horseback riding.

Guided Hikes and Special Events

For these programs, please plan appropriately: bring water and snacks, wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, insect repellent and layers appropriate for the weather and time of day. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.

Aug. 15: Full Moon Hike: Creatures of the Night

Hike the Well Gulch Trail by the full moon and learn about Lory’s nocturnal wildlife. Moderate hike. Suitable for ages 10 and up. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Eltuck parking lot at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 20 participants.

Aug. 17: “Amazing Journeys: Migrating Birds” 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. South Eltuck Picnic Area

Humans are fascinated with the annual comings and goings of birds. Their journeys can be long, tough and perilous. We discuss some of the birds migrating through Colorado and the incredible dangers they face while on the move. Half-hour presentation followed by a guided hike along the Well Gulch Trail. Co-Presenters: Lori Pivonka, Fort Collins Audubon Society; Nolan Bunting, CSU Field Ornithology Club.

Aug. 23: Campfire Night at Lory. All about Bats

Discussion, demonstration and s’mores around the campfire. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ages 8 and up. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Timber Group Picnic Area. Bring your own camp chair.

Junior Rangers Program

For kids aged 7 to 10 years. Earn a Junior Ranger patch by attending one or more of these summer programs, or stop by the Visitor’s Center for a Junior Ranger booklet to complete.

Programs run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the South Eltuck Picnic Area. Parents and guardians are welcome to stay for the program but are not required to do so.

Aug. 9: Amazing Insects

Insects are the unsung heroes of the natural world and should inspire respect and admiration for their invaluable contributions. Did you know the State Insect of Colorado is the hairstreak butterfly? We’ll explore a few of the wonderful insects at home in Lory State Park.

Pine Cones Program

For children aged 3 to 6 years and their accompanying adult. All children must be accompanied throughout the program. Programs run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Timber Group Picnic Area

Aug. 5: Bugs, Slugs, Bacteria and Fungi: Nature’s Decomposers

Kids learn about the vital role in the food chain played by these organisms. Kids will enjoy a short walk, exploring with a magnifying glass, drawing and coloring their findings.

Additional information on Lory State Park is available at: http://www.cpw.state.co.us/ placestogo/Parks/lory.