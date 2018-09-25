Lory State Park Celebrates Bike Your Park Day, September 29 & 30

September 25, 2018
Lory State Park celebrates Bike Your Park Day with events over September 28 and 29. Image courtesy of Kona Honzo.

Theresa Rose

Colorado Parks and Wildlife welcomes bicyclists statewide to join in a celebration of our public lands and parks on Sept. 29 for Bike Your Park Day 2018. Lory State Park will be extending the celebration through Sunday, September 30 with the Fall Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day and the 2018 Tooth or Consequences Mountain Bike Festival. The event is hosted by the Overland Mountain Bike Club. Complete information can be found at  http://overlandmtb.org.

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Logo

 

Saturday, Sept. 29 is Fest day and will include a packet pickup for racers, a vendor expo, bike skills competitions, a Singletrack poker ride, music, food and beverages and best of all: the Take-a-Kid Mountain-Biking Day event!

Sunday, Sept. 30 is Race Day. The field is limited to 250 racers. Only a few days left to sign up!

Tooth or Consequences bike race logo

 

 

 

Categories include:

  • Juniors (16 & under) Male
  • Juniors (16 & under) Female
  • Pro/Open Men
  • Pro/Open Women
  • Sport 17-29 Men
  • Sport 17-29 Women
  • Sport 30-49 Men
  • Sport 30-49 Women
  • Sport 50+ Men
  • Sport 50+ Women
  • ToC Lite (Men)
  • ToC Lite (Women)

Events include:

  • 7 timed stages throughout Lory State Park & Horsetooth Mountain Open Space with un-timed transition stages
  • 3 climbing stages – totaling approximately 5 miles & 2200′
  • 3 descending stages – totaling approximately 6.5 miles & 3000′
  • 1 ‘tweener stage in the middle – about 3.5 miles, 1300′ descent and 400’ of a couple steep punchy climbs thrown in just for fun
  • 30-second start intervals for each stage

Further information and registration may be found at: http://overlandmtb.org/.  Fees run from $60 to $120.

