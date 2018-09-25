Lory State Park Celebrates Bike Your Park Day, September 29 & 30

Theresa Rose

Colorado Parks and Wildlife welcomes bicyclists statewide to join in a celebration of our public lands and parks on Sept. 29 for Bike Your Park Day 2018. Lory State Park will be extending the celebration through Sunday, September 30 with the Fall Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day and the 2018 Tooth or Consequences Mountain Bike Festival. The event is hosted by the Overland Mountain Bike Club. Complete information can be found at http://overlandmtb.org.

Saturday, Sept. 29 is Fest day and will include a packet pickup for racers, a vendor expo, bike skills competitions, a Singletrack poker ride, music, food and beverages and best of all: the Take-a-Kid Mountain-Biking Day event!

Sunday, Sept. 30 is Race Day. The field is limited to 250 racers. Only a few days left to sign up!

Categories include:

Juniors (16 & under) Male

Juniors (16 & under) Female

Pro/Open Men

Pro/Open Women

Sport 17-29 Men

Sport 17-29 Women

Sport 30-49 Men

Sport 30-49 Women

Sport 50+ Men

Sport 50+ Women

ToC Lite (Men)

ToC Lite (Women)

Events include:

7 timed stages throughout Lory State Park & Horsetooth Mountain Open Space with un-timed transition stages

3 climbing stages – totaling approximately 5 miles & 2200′

3 descending stages – totaling approximately 6.5 miles & 3000′

1 ‘tweener stage in the middle – about 3.5 miles, 1300′ descent and 400’ of a couple steep punchy climbs thrown in just for fun

30-second start intervals for each stage

Further information and registration may be found at: http://overlandmtb.org/. Fees run from $60 to $120.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.