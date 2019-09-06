Lory State Park September Events

J.A.T.T. Bike Ride – Just at Twilight Time



Explore the Barr Lake 9-mile trail at dusk by bike “Just At Twilight Time” Twilight is a quiet time in the park and wildlife abounds, a very special time of day at the park.

Help NFN Grow

No Child Left Inside



A series of fun, festivities, and prizes that encourage children and their families to #LiveLifeOutside. There is a comprehensive list of things to do when you’re a kid and this will to help you do it. More details as the schedule develops.

Bike Your Park Day



Join St. Vrain State Park Rangers, Two Brothers Bicycles, & Weld County for a family-friendly ride through St. Vrain State Park. Park Rangers will talk about the importance of trails, trail connections, of business and government partnerships and community involvement. We’d LOVE to see any other individuals or organizations ride to the park that day if you can’t join the family ride! ***FREE entry into the park if you ride in on your bikes*** See you there! Give us a heads up via our Facebook event page to let us know you’re coming. NOTE: Starting location is to be determined. Please check back closer to the event date. Thank you! Mileage: 3.5