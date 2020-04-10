Loveland and Fort Collins Business Owner Arrested for Violating Public Health Orders

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

On April 10, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Services, and the Loveland Police Department executed an Emergency Complaint for Injunctive Relief /Temporary Restraining Order that was issued by 8th Judicial District Judge Daniel McDonald at the following addresses: 700 South College Avenue, Unit B, Fort Collins, Colorado and 2818 West Eisenhower Boulevard, Loveland, Colorado. These two addresses are the locations for a business identified as “One Love” and owned by Jonah Ricke.

This order was sought based on the fact Ricke had previously failed to comply with Public Health Orders issued on March 17, March 25, April 3, and April 8, 2020. These previous orders pertain to the recent non-essential business closures in effect in Larimer County. Because of repeated noncompliance, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment petitioned the Court through the Larimer County Attorney’s Office asking an order be issued to direct law enforcement to immediately take action and use any and all lawful force appropriate to ensure that One Love, Inc. and Ricke cease business operations in Larimer County. Prior to the issuance of this order, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment received multiple complaints from citizens and other businesses regarding the One Love stores remaining open.

Both businesses were contacted simultaneously, and the employees present were compliant and cooperative with law enforcement. Ricke was notified by telephone that the court orders were initiated. He responded to the Loveland store against advice from law enforcement. Once at the store Ricke refused to obey lawful commands from law enforcement to not enter the business and was arrested.

Jonah Vincent Ricke (08/27/1987) of Loveland was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of Unlawful Acts Public Health Act (class 1 misdemeanor), Obstructing Government Operations (class 3 misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (class 2 misdemeanor). A booking photo is attached. Bond was not set at the time of this release.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.