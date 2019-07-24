Loveland appoints new Chief Information Officer

tom.hacker@cityofloveland.org

Dan Coldiron, who has directed all information technology services for the City of Fort Collins during the past nine years, will join the City of Loveland as Chief Information Officer beginning July 22.

He succeeds Bill Westbrook, who left his role as Loveland Information Technology Director in late 2018 to direct a City special project. Acting IT Director Steve Holmes returns to his role as Application Services Manager. Coldiron will earn $148,500 annually in his new post.

Coldiron’s employment with Fort Collins’ IT Department spans 25 years, dating from his first job as a geographic information systems administrator. He rose through the department’s organization, becoming GIS manager in 2004 and Application Services Manager in 2008 before assuming the top job in 2011.

“I wanted to experience something new,” Coldiron said of his decision to seek the new Chief Information Officer position in Loveland. “I love Northern Colorado and want to remain here. But after 25 years in Fort Collins, I was ready for a new challenge.”

In his new post Coldiron will oversee the work of 22 IT employees, a staff about one-third the size of the Fort Collins IT group. He is already familiar with some of his new colleagues, having been involved in regional partnerships that have brought IT organizations together.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Loveland IT group in serving the organization and community,” Coldiron said. “What technology does to drive our services is just going to get bigger. We have a big responsibility to our citizenry to be good stewards of that technology. They deserve our best.”