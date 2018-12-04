Loveland Black Market Marijuana Growing Operation Dismantled

Jered Kramer, Public Information Officer

On Friday, November 30th, 2018, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force in conjunction with United States Drug Enforcement Administration Cheyenne Wyoming Resident Office, the newly established Fort Collins Drug Enforcement Administration Post of Duty, and Federally deputized law enforcement from the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants on warehouses in the 1500 block of Taurus Court in Loveland, Colorado. Additional assistance was given by Colorado Highway Patrol, Loveland Police SWAT team, Loveland Fire Department, and Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services.

Inside the warehouses were 856 live marijuana plants with a gross weight of 1,160 pounds and over 125 pounds of finished marijuana product ready for black market sale in and out of the state of Colorado.

The black-market value is estimated at over one million dollars. Five subjects were contacted at the grow site and released pending charges. This is an ongoing investigation with numerous charges to follow.