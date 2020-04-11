Loveland Coffee Shop Owner Shares Her Perspective About How People are Changing

By Cristine Williams

Jamoka Joe’s, Loveland

I have noticed a change in my customers over the past few weeks. Last week I saw a mix of scared, and suspicious expressions. Worried from all the news and social media they have been obsessed over, and suspicious that their coffee could potentially kill them.

I assured each customer that my shop is like an operating room. And I’m doing everything possible to keep it sterile.

This week, folks appeared more relaxed. The word out that Cabin Fever is rampant. One of the side effects is causing them to get out and do things they don’t normally do. Seniors riding bicycles for the first time in years. Bicycles, and helmets that probably haven’t been out of the garage since the 80’s.

One gent even ordered the Vodka Marijuana Latte to “take back to his roommate”. (a joke sticker on the window that he thought was our special)

Millennials day-tripping from Denver. With the ski slopes closed, and brunch in Lodo not happening, they parked in front at my little yellow coffee shack for a non-Starbucks frozen Caramel Mach, and a selfie to document their willingness to adapt in this time of crisis.

The Colorado Stay at Home order is in effect. Cars (our own, not Uber), are an extension of our homes. We can get out, and yet be at home, staying safe in our bubble.

Many were out on a Sunday drive with the whole family. The happiest faces I saw in nearly every car, were the dogs. Dogs are getting what they love most of all, and that is more time with their owners. The companionship and distraction they bring to their owners is worth more than 100 rolls of Charmin, the bottle of sanitizer in the cup holder, and maybe equal to a latte from my humble coffee shop.

Happy dogs and coffee. Today’s special.