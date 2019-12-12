Loveland Generations grants $18,300 to local projects

Foundation Contact: Ella Faharlander, 970.488.1979, ella@NoCoFoundation.org

Loveland Generations, a committee-advised fund of the Community Foundation of

Northern Colorado, announces it awarded a combined $18,300 in grants to Harrington Arts Alliance, Give Next, The Matthews House, VITA Loveland, Inc., and Thompson Valley Preschool, Inc.

“One of the goals of Loveland Generations is to introduce donor-members to nonprofits that serve Loveland and surrounding communities,” said grant chairman Jim Whitenight. “We look to invest in organizations that directly benefit the community, though we don’t fund salaries or capital projects. We look at the services nonprofits provide.”

The Harrington Arts Alliance is a nonprofit that provides acting, singing, and theatre in a teamwork setting and reaches out to at-risk youth. Its goal is to enhance the well-being of children and young adults in Loveland by helping them build confidence and pride through positive experiences. It will use its grant to fund scholarships for after-school and/or summer camp programs

Thompson Valley Preschool builds the foundation for a child’s school success and lifelong learning by offering affordable access to quality educational experiences. The preschool will use the grant to fund its storybook adventure program and purchase books for approximately 75 children while increasing the support for parents to assist with their child’s education.

Loveland Generations is a group of community-minded people choosing to pool their

charitable dollars for a greater impact to address city needs. The giving group was established in 2000, and its members enjoy giving annually and watching the impact that their grants make in the community. To date, Loveland Generations has awarded 130 grants to Loveland nonprofits for a total of $282,468.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages almost 550 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 50 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds. www.nocofoundation.org

For more information about Loveland Generations contact Elizabeth Messerli, Donor Services