Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh Announces Re-election Campaign

Mayor Jacki Marsh has announced she is seeking a second term as Loveland’s mayor. Mayor Marsh, The People’s Mayor, was elected to her first two-year term in November 2017 with a focus on giving average Loveland citizens a voice in how the city is run. She has worked since then to bring a focus on increasing communication and transparency around city processes and decision making, improving disclosure to the public, and embracing feedback from the community.

A kickoff event to start the campaign will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Rabbask Designs, 243 E. 4th Street in downtown Loveland. Details at this event link on Facebook.

“I’m thankful the citizens of Loveland have allowed me to serve the last two years,” said Marsh. “I hope I have earned your respect and your vote to serve all of Loveland for a second term as mayor. I look forward to the campaign, particularly the contributions from the new voices involved in all of Loveland’s ward races. The fresh perspectives and new topics they embrace are important as we look to the future and move our city forward.”

I ran two years ago to bring the voices of those you don’t hear into the conversation on how the city operates. So many Loveland citizens work hard, have two or three jobs, pay their bills and still struggle to meet their needs. They don’t have time to come to council meetings and too often you don’t see or hear them represented.”

As a small business owner, I understand those struggles because I’ve lived them. I’ve scraped and borrowed to pay property taxes, have had to borrow to pay, and have paid late. Larger businesses, developers, and special interests are an important part of Loveland, and they have the people, time, and resources to ensure they are well represented. We don’t hear enough from average citizens and small business owners, and I hope to continue working to let them be heard.”

Endorsements

Mayor Jacki Marsh has been endorsed for re-election by:

Congressman Joe Neguse, U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 2nd congressional district.

Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.

Get Involved

To support the Mayor’s run for re-election, please visit her website, jackimarshthepeoplesmayor.com, and like and follow her campaign Facebook page, facebook.com/JackiMarshThePeoplesMayor/. If you’d like to display a campaign sign, please call 970-667-4784 or email rabbask@yahoo.com and we will arrange to get one for you. Likewise, call, email, or send a message via the Facebook page or website (jackimarshthepeoplesmayor.com/contact) if you would like to volunteer or donate.

About Mayor Jacki Marsh

As a small business owner in downtown Loveland she became a close observer of Loveland civic affairs. She attended virtually every City Council meeting for a three-year period prior to her decision to seek election as mayor.

In 1972, at the age of 17, Jacki won the world’s first women’s six-mile race, the Crazyleg’s Mini-Marathon in New York’s Central Park. Three weeks after that ground-breaking race, Title IX was signed into Law; guaranteeing women equal funding and equal opportunities in all federally funded schools. Today, the New York Mini Marathon is the world’s premier women’s road race. The New York Mini is run annually and has over eight thousand female runners each year. Olympians from around the world gather to compete in this prestigious women’s race.

In her prior professional life, Jacki has worn many hats, some include: Early Childhood Teacher for the Department of Social Services, Bookkeeper for a Dental Clinic, Trade Show Marketing Manager, Purchasing Manager and Purchasing Director for an International Software Company and General Manager for a large Home Service Provider. Currently, in addition to her Mayoral duties, Jacki represents over ninety Colorado Artists in her Artisan Boutique, Rabbask Designs.

As Mayor, Jacki is active in our community and can routinely be found lending a hand at KidsPak, attending Veteran breakfasts, & Veteran events, school events, Regional meetings and serving on several Boards and Commissions.

Jacki is committed to transparency, equality and being responsive to Loveland residents; she seldom turns aside invitations to appear and to join in civic events.