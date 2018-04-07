Amelia Furman Selected as 2018 Artist for the Department of Natural Resources

Teddy Parker -Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has selected Loveland mixed-media painter Amelia Furman as its 2018 Visual Artist.

Furman will spend the next year exploring Larimer County’s parks and open spaces and create a piece of art inspired by these scenic, protected places. “It’s my hope that my paintings will inspire visitors and residents to spend more time in the parks we have,” she said.

To conclude her tenure as the department’s 2018 Visual Artist, Furman will unveil her painting at a reception in early 2019 and donate the piece to Larimer County for public display in a county building.

Furman is a professional artist whose paintings contain several layers of paper collage and oil or acrylic paint applied in thin glazes, finished with an epoxy resin or matte varnish. Her artwork captures the diverse elements of a scene, with images from the paper collage showing through the painting. For example, images of railroad tracks, the Colorado flag and a pickaxe, among others, show through a painting of Pikes Peak.

“My family and I spend a lot of time hiking in parks, so a majority of my work comes from my experiences in them,” said Furman, who noted her favorite Larimer County park is Flatiron Reservoir. “We moved to Colorado from a location where public parks were hard to come by, and now that we are in an area that is full of them, we are so appreciative and know what a gift they are. Some of our best family moments have happened at a Larimer County park, and these experiences channel directly into my mixed-media landscapes.”

Amelia will be a part of the Artist Collective 4th Street Gallery Show at 225 E 4th Street in Loveland. The show runs from April 13th – June 29th. Opening reception will be on April 13th from 6-9pm. Gallery hours are every Thursday-Sunday. For more info on the Artist Collective, you can point people to lovelandartistscollective.com/

Furman graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in art, focusing on illustration, painting and printmaking. While she has been an artist “since I could hold a pencil,” she said, Furman has been a professional artist for the past 15 years. She has created commissioned pieces for numerous corporate and personal clients, including the new Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Fort Collins, and has showcased her award-winning artwork in galleries across the United States, primarily in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

To learn more about Furman and view her artwork, visit ameliafurman.com. You may also find her on Facebook: Amelia Furman Mixed Media.