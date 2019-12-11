Loveland Pulse Construction Set to Begin Following City Council Contract Approval

Loveland City Council adopted two resolutions approving contracts that allow Pulse, the City’s 100% fiber-optic broadband utility, to move forward with network construction across the city. Fort Collins-based Colorado Boring was awarded a $35.5 million contract for fiber to the premises (FTTP) construction services and Longmont-based On Trac, Inc. was awarded a $10 million contract for FTTP installation services.

“As a community-owned utility, we are proud to support local companies who have the expertise necessary to help us bring this important new utility – and high-speed internet – to everyone in our community,” said Brieana Reed-Harmel, municipal fiber manager for the City of Loveland. “Both Colorado Boring and On Trac add exceptional value to our team at a significant time for Pulse, bringing knowledge of and a commitment to our community as well as professionalism and expertise that our will drive this project forward.”

Colorado Boring, along with subcontractors GE Construction and Backbone Fiber, will lead construction efforts for all central office and outside plant operations, including installation of telecommunications huts and construction for feeder and distribution networks. They are an experienced company that is familiar with local subsurface conditions and has an established track record with City construction projects. Colorado Boring was one of five competitive proposals received Sept. 5.

As outside plant construction is completed, On Trac will focus on FTTP installation services to connect residential and business customers to the network as they sign up for services. This includes managing service drops, Optical Network Terminal (ONT) installation, wiring, and fiber testing. On Trac specializes in FTTP deployment and has worked with notable projects including Longmont’s NextLight and Fort Collins Connexion. On Trac was one of three competitive proposals received on May 23.

Colorado Boring and On Trac will work closely with the City of Loveland, Ditesco and Nokia on the project.

“We are excited to start this process with a trusted local team,” said Harmel. “Pulse is about moving our community forward and as we work to do that, we can contribute to the local economy and support local businesses doing great work.”

Pulse will make fiber-optic internet service available to every home and business in Loveland. The full network build-out is estimated to take approximately 3-4 years once construction begins. First customer connections are anticipated in the first half of 2020. Pricing will be released prior to service availability.

Pulse is a trusted local utility connecting the Loveland community by offering affordable, reliable and fast internet and voice service through a 100% fiber-optic network. Established in 2018, the community-owned utility was built on a promise of local service, transparency in rates and speeds, and a promise of responsiveness second to none. Pulse will be available to all residents and businesses within the city of Loveland over the next three to four years with construction beginning in late 2019.

Council documents on these contracts can be found here: Colorado Boring resolution and presentation; On Trac resolution and presentation. Additional details and other Pulse news are available at LovelandPulse.com, by email at pulse@cityofloveland.org or by telephone, 970-962-2010.

