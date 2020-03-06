Loveland Rotary KidsPak Gears up for Their Annual Food Drive

Loveland Rotary KidsPak was established in 2009. It provides weekend food bags to Early Childhood, Elementary, Middle & High Schools 35 weeks per school year, and during the summer.

KidsPak is a weekend hunger relief program that directly assists approximately 550 students each week in the Thompson School District. Last year, there were over 6,837 students receiving free/reduced lunch and homeless students.

During the 2018/19 school year, the program provided 20,023 bags of food (equaling 100,115 meals). They gather every Wednesday at 9 am at the Food Share building in Loveland (2600 N. Lincoln Avenue) to pack nutritious food for students in the Thompson School District.

The organization is run by 100% volunteers. During the 2018/19 school year, 769 volunteers donated over 19,000 documented hours

The 4th Annual KidsPak City-Wide Food Drive will take place this weekend, March 6th, 7th and 8th at various locations in Loveland and Berthoud.

The food drive is an annual event and provides a majority of the food needed to fill weekend bags during the school year and food during their summer packs.

During last year’s food drive, they collected over 34,000 lbs. of food. Their goal this year is to collect 37,000 lbs.

KidsPak is looking for volunteers with large vehicles, as well as store greeters to hand out food lists and collect donations from store patrons.

They are currently looking for volunteers for the following:

KidsPak March Food Drive – Grocery Store Greeter – work 2-hour shifts greeting customers, sharing information about KidsPak and collecting food, Adults and High School students sign up here:

KidsPak March Food Drive – Trucks, Drivers and Assistants – work 3-hour shifts, provide a truck and driver, or be an assistant to the driver. Pick up food at participating stores and deliver donations to Food Share Building (heavy lifting), sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0844ABAA28ABF58-kidspak8

For more information on Loveland Rotary KidsPak: https://www.lovelandrotarykidspak.org/