Loveland Suspends Enforcement of Rv Rules to Allow Quarantine

The need for special quarantine arrangements to slow the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread has led the City of Loveland to suspend enforcement of some Municipal Code provisions governing recreational vehicles.

City Manager Steve Adams has signed an emergency order, under powers granted by the City Council, to allow RVs parked on private property to be used as overnight accommodation with the property owner’s written consent.

The order is necessitated by the needs of some families in which one or more members of a household may need to be quarantined or sheltered apart from others to lower the risk of COVID-19 infection.

While the emergency order did not require City Council approval, it arose from a City Council initiative brought forth by Councilmember Andrea Samson, who had learned other communities had similar provisions in place.

For example, hospital workers in many parts of the nation have chosen the option of using RVs parked outside their homes as a way of limiting contact with other family members, reducing the chance of COVID-19 exposure.

The order allows for use of RVs for accommodation under conditions that prohibit the use of external generators, and that prohibit the vehicles from being parked in the public right-of-way. The order applies to self-propelled vehicles and other wheeled vehicles such as fifth-wheel trailers, camper shells, and camp trailers.