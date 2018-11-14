Loveland Winter Wonderlights opens this weekend

Nicole Yost

Kick off the holiday season with some festive culture at Loveland’s new Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. Launching the weekend before Thanksgiving, guests will be mesmerized as they stroll through the sculpture park, transformed for the holidays. Each night, enjoy holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light show every night starting at 5 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 16 – Dec. 15. The light and music show features six total songs and moving lights on the 20’ LED mappable Christmas Tree. Special programming, the largest inflatable igloo in Colorado and local vendors will be onsite during Friday and Saturday nights from Nov. 16 through Dec. 15. Don’t miss the opening night celebration, Nov. 16. A complete listing and schedule of weekend event performances will be available after Halloween on the website, visitlovelandco.org/ winterwonderlights

Holiday shopping is right around the corner. Winter Wonderlights is within walking distance to northern Colorado’s shopping hub with more than 70 shops and restaurants located at The Promenade Shops at Centerra, the MetroLux Movie Theatre and the outdoor Ice Rink. Just minutes away, on the west side of I-25, additional holiday shopping can be found at The Marketplace at Centerra, the Outlets at Loveland and historic downtown Loveland.

This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Loveland Food Bank and new, unwrapped toy donations for Santa Cops of Larimer County will be accepted on weekend and will help feed families in need this holiday season.

Directions: Take I-25 North, Exit 257, turn east on Hwy. 34, left on Centerra Parkway, left on Kendall Parkway, turn left into The Promenade Shops at Centerra. Chapungu Sculpture Park is located on the backside of Macy’s (east side). Public parking onsite.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.