Lucky Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Old Town Irish Party hosted by Wilbur’s Total Beverage

Fort Collins, CO – It’s time once again to get your green on in Downtown Fort Collins! On Saturday, March 17th, the Lucky Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the historic streets of Old Town, as thousands will gather to cheer on an array of Irish-themed float and entertainers along College Ave.

The FREE and family friendly parade begins at 10:00 am with a slightly altered route due to recent downtown construction projects. The parade will begin on Mountain Ave. and College Ave., and will continue south on College Ave. The parade will then head east on Magnolia St. to end at Remington St. and Magnolia St. Please see the attached map for more route details.

When: March 17th, 2018

Where: Downtown Fort Collins

Price: Free!

Hours: Parade Hours: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Old Town Irish Party Hours: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Downtown Parking Details: All downtown parking lots and parking garages will be open! Parking will be available in the Old Town Parking Structure, Civic Center Parking Structure, Old Firehouse Alley Parking Structure, Oak Street Surface Lot, and the Mulberry Max Parking Structure located at the SE corner of Mulberry St. and College Ave. For more details, please refer to the parade map below. The MAX Bus Rapid Transit Service will also be running with extended service, running every 15 minutes with the last bus leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 2:30 am. The Gold Route free late night shuttle will also be operating 10:30 pm to 2:30 am and leaves Old Town every 15 minutes.

Parade Street Closure Details: Mountain Ave. to South College Ave. will be closed, as well as College Ave. to Magnolia St. Remington St. will remain open with access to the Old Town Parking Structure. Street closures will coincide with the staging areas and parade route. Please pay attention to road closed signs the day of. Note that parking in the road closures is not allowed, and cars will be towed to Choice Towing (1605 E. Lincoln; 970-482-0159). Streets will close at 4:00 am on March 17th, and will reopen between 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on the same day following the parade.