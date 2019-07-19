Lunar Landing Party presented by High Hops Brewery and The Heart Distillery

By Ashlee Utley ǀ ashlee@highhopsbrewery.com

On July 20, 1969, the United States of America put man on the moon. Fifty years later, we’re celebrating Apollo 11’s historic trip with a space party. On July 20th, 2019 come into High Hops Brewery and The Heart Distillery and party like it’s 1969. Wear your 1960’s attire for games, prizes, beer and spirits, including our special Absinthe Root Beer Moon Float.

Out of this world team events blast off at 3 p.m. with prizes of free beer, private facility tours, and up to $50 in gift cards. Registration is free and participants must be 21 years of age with a valid ID. For more information or to pre-register online go to highhopsbrewery.com.