Mad Dough Lovers Rejoice: Urban Bricks Pizza expansion includes Fort Collins

Kelly Barrett, Account Coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – (May 22, 2018) – Urban Bricks Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant franchise serving next generation, quick Artisan pizza, salad and paninis with unlimited toppings, announced plans to introduce the fun, millennial-driven brand and ‘Brickin good’ pizza to Panama, Arizona, Colorado and Illinois.

Currently operating 14 locations in Texas and Ontario, Canada, Urban Bricks Pizza serves authentic, customizable Neapolitan pizza with an all-American attitude. Unlike other fast-casual pizza concepts, Urban Bricks offers delivery, drive-thru and full bar options. The brand offers multiple design options based on specific market demographics, but remaining consistent at all new Urban Bricks locations is the edgy and entertaining interior and the fresh made-how-you-want-it food.

Expansion plans include:

• Panama: Urban Bricks will soon become the first Build-Your-Own pizza concept in Central America with the signing of a five-unit franchise agreement in Panama. The first location is set to open late 2018 in Panama City. A new location is set to open every year for the next five years, which will be run by a group of experienced restaurant owners who currently operate Subway restaurants and other franchise brands in Latin America.

• Phoenix, AZ: Anish Patel has signed a franchise deal to bring three Urban Bricks Pizza locations to the Phoenix Metropolitan Area in the next three years. At just 26-years-old, Patel owns Super Cuts franchises and hotel franchises and is now expanding his portfolio to include the restaurant industry for this first time with Urban Bricks.

• Fort Collins, CO: Jason Wolf solidified a franchise agreement to introduce Urban Bricks to Colorado. After researching many restaurant concepts, Wolf landed on Urban Bricks because of its cool look and fun vibe. The Fort Collins location is set to open this summer at 2860 E. Harmony Road. Wolf plans to open a second location in Northern Colorado.

• Orland Park, IL: Urban Bricks corporate plans to open this location by summer at 7170 W. 159th St. in Orland Park, near the Tinley Park Shopping Center.

Urban Bricks has more than 100 committed stores through individual and master franchise agreements. In addition to Arizona, Colorado and Illinois, the brand will continue to expand its footprint throughout its home state of Texas in 2018. Domestic expansion plans are also set for Florida, Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oregon.

At Urban Bricks, each pizza and panini starts with fresh, never frozen dough, including a gluten-friendly version, made in-house every morning. Customers can then top their choice of menu item with over 30 freshly-prepared ingredients, for one flat price. Urban Bricks restaurants feature a stunning lime green rotating oven imported from Italy, which cooks pizzas and paninis to perfection in just two minutes. Restaurants also offers build-your-own salads, build-your-own paninis, wings, premium Italian gelato and dessert pizza, and with most locations offering a full-service bar, it is a one-stop shop for build-you-own anything with unlimited toppings, for one, simple price.

Urban Bricks was founded in the Alamo City by build-your-own franchise veteran Sammy Aldeeb, who previously owned more than 20 franchise locations between Marble Slab Creamery, Subway and Great American Cookie Co. before launching his own brand.

“We are excited to introduce our edgy restaurant concept into new markets across the country and internationally. Consumers everywhere are just loving customizable food right now, especially pizza. We’re responding to demand and rapidly expanding our brand footprint,” said Aldeeb. “To have proven successful entrepreneurs like these in Panama, Arizona and Colorado invest in our brand is a true validation of our business model.”

For those looking to invest in America’s love for pizza, the total investment, from buying an Urban Bricks franchise to selling slices, ranges from $195,000 to $680,000. Previous restaurant experience is advantageous. Urban Bricks is the only fast-casual pizza concept to offer master franchise agreements for new markets. For markets where an Urban Bricks Pizza Bar is present, single unit agreements are available.

To learn more about Urban Bricks and its franchise opportunities, visit www.urbanbrickspizza.com/franchising.

About Urban Bricks Pizza

Urban Bricks Pizza serves ‘brickin’ good’ authentic, customizable Neapolitan pizza bar with an all-American attitude. With a culture that’s edgy, outgoing and progressive, Urban Bricks Pizza allows guests to build-your-own pizza, panini and salad, choosing from more than 30 ingredients that are prepared fresh each morning. Urban Bricks Pizza is 100 percent natural with zero preservatives and uses a dough recipe designed by World Pizza Champion Michele D’Amelio. Founded in 2015, the San Antonio-based franchise is set to open more than 50 locations in the next three years. For more information, visit www.urbanbrickspizza.com.