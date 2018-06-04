Magic Feather Collaborative Forest Restoration Project Proposed

Reghan Cloudman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed (CPRW), is proposing to broadcast burn 6,329 acres on both National Forest System (NFS) lands and non-NFS lands in the Magic Feather project area.

The project is located near Red Feather Lakes, Colo., and consists of ponderosa pine, aspen, riparian areas and mixed conifer stands. This landscape-scale, cross-jurisdictional restoration project is needed to reduce the risk of wildfires and improve watershed health, while returning ponderosa pine and mixed conifer stands to a more natural, resilient state.

The proposal for restoration is to burn 5,536 acres of NFS lands and 793 of non-NFS lands, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife and private land. Fuelwood sales and burn preparation, cutting and piling and hand line construction, are also included in the proposal. The U.S. Forest Service is conducting the analysis for NFS lands and Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands. The NRCS is doing the analysis for private properties.

Detailed information on this project, a project map and how to submit public input is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/MagicFeather.