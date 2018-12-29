Main Street Wellington fence destroyed by a hit and run

On December 26, 2018, a family on Main street in Wellington, Colorado woke up to find their property destroyed by a hit and run vehicle.

The driver hit a couple of tree stumps, a lawn mower, and went through both sides of the fence.

The family says, “whether it was a drunk driver or just an accident we would like to know that you are okay. We also wish you would have just stopped and maybe we could have worked something out. We’re grateful our family is okay but if anyone has any idea who this could be please come forward. Also if anyone has any extra fencing we could totally use it!”

If you have any information on this accident contact the local authorities.