Maintain a Social Distance From Young Wildlife – Keep Wildlife Wild, Leave Them Alone

Each spring, Colorado welcomes an abundance of new young wildlife across the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is partnering with the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA) to remind residents to keep wild animals wild and leave young wildlife alone.

As wildlife becomes more visible in backyards, trails and open spaces, CPW and local parks receive an increase of office visits and calls from concerned people that report they “rescued” young wildlife that appeared “abandoned” by adult animals.

Although reports are made with good intentions, young animals do not need rescuing and are prepared by nature to survive without human intervention. Young animals learn healthy instincts in the wild and gain confidence over time to slowly distance themselves from their parents. People that feed, touch or remove wildlife from their natural environment are actually causing them harm and stunting their growth. This can also lead to mothers rejecting their young and creating a truly harmful situation for young wildlife.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important now than ever to not feed or touch young wildlife; CPW resources that may normally be available are not during this outbreak, and handling animals may lead to them being rejected by their parents with no rehabilitation alternative. It is also important to leave young wildlife alone to avoid conflicts with animals that can result in hospital visits for injuries or rabies exposure, or create unnecessary in-person interactions with park rangers and wildlife officers.

If you see an injured animal in physical danger, call your local CPW office. Do not move the animal. CPW licensed wildlife officers are trained to properly handle wildlife and seek medical attention for the animal if needed.

CPW offices and visitor centers remain closed to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, but staff is available by phone at CPW offices statewide to answer questions. CPW wildlife transport teams are not fully operational at this time to limit in-person interactions between our staff and customers. People are strongly encouraged not to bring young wildlife to CPW or local park offices because the on-site staff is not there to immediately assist the baby animals.

“Our state and local park staff are working together to keep outdoor recreation opportunities available and park visitors safe,” said Allison Kincaid, Executive Director of the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association. “We ask our outdoor community to visit Colorado parks responsibly and keep a safe distance from wildlife to avoid unforeseen injuries. During this time of physical distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope this will be the next step. Give wildlife the physical distancing they need as well.”

What humans might misinterpret as “abandonment” is actually wild animals living a healthy, wild life. Young wildlife is frequently left alone in a safe location while adult animals search for food. It is also common for baby birds to sit outside of their nest as they grow bigger and learn to fly. Humans should not approach baby wild animals, because the mother is probably nearby and might attack if she thinks her young are in danger.

“Young wildlife has the best chance of survival when they are left in the care of their wild parents,” said CPW Senior Wildlife Biologist Shannon Schaller. “People mean well when they take wildlife from the wild, but removing young animals improperly from their natural habit is often the wrong thing to do.”

Under Colorado law, feeding wildlife is illegal because it puts an animal’s health and safety in danger.

“Wild animals have complex digestive systems and some human food is toxic to animals,” said Frank McGee, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in Colorado Springs. “Young wildlife need to find natural food sources on their own in order to survive and thrive.”

Colorado provides a diverse and robust wildlife ecosystem. CPW and CPRA encourage people outdoors to enjoy wildlife from a safe distance and treasure the growing natural wilderness that surrounds us.

For more information, visit the cpw.state.co.us to read online resources on how to live in harmony with wild animals. Resources include: