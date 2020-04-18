Making a Difference: Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund Making a Rapid Impact

Emergency program has awarded more than $530,000 to area nonprofits

Mishelle Baun

Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve across our community, our public, private, and philanthropic sectors have activated to respond to meet the needs of our neighbors who are most affected. It is heartwarming – and affirming – to see the generosity of so many and the creative ways in which they are responding to assist those in need.

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund is assisting nonprofits by raising funds and providing financial support to many of these organizations. As of April 17, the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fun – a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County – has awarded over $530,000 through 37 separate grants. These nonprofits are active across Larimer County, including Allenspark, Berthoud, Drake, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glen Haven, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor, and unincorporated areas of the county.

Every grant distributed went to a nonprofit seeking funding for needs that have arisen as a direct response to COVID-19. Grants are reviewed by a committee comprised of volunteers from Estes Park, Loveland and Fort Collins – as well as staff members from the United Way and the Community Foundation. This knowledgeable committee has thoughtfully evaluated each grant application. It also vetted the requests to ensure vulnerable populations are not only receiving services, but that these service providers are utilizing their expertise and leadership to effectively respond to new challenges. It most often awarded grants that make an immediate difference in our community, especially supporting people who are faced with food insecurity, childcare needs, housing, or other disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Nonprofits applying to the Response Fund are encouraged to focus their requests on COVID-19 projects and clearly explain how they have adapted to respond to the pandemic. The application deadline for the third round of funding will be announced the week of April 20.

To date, over 100 individuals and organizations have contributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Through the first two rounds, the Response Fund had requests totaling over $1.2 million through 88 separate grant requests.

To stay up to date on the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund, including application deadlines, nonprofits and projects that received awards, fund priorities, and to see a list of donors who have generously contributed, visit nocofoundation.org and uwaylc.org.

If you would like to contribute, please donate securely online at https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19. Make checks payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, write COVID-19 Response Fund in the memo line, and send to 4745 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525, or to United Way of Larimer County, 525 W. Oak Street Fort Collins, CO 80521.

Please consider sending gifts over $1,000 directly to the Community Foundation or the United Way to avoid processing fees. Neither organization will charge an administrative fee for this fund.