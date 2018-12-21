Man arrested for burglary, harassment

On December 18, 2018 at 7:28 PM, Fort Collins Police Dispatch received a call reporting that an unknown man tried to attack two women working in the WayPoint Bank located at 2900 S. College Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and safely took the suspect, Seth Arthur (DOB 03/22/80), into custody. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Arthur was hiding in the bank after hours and grabbed a female member of the cleaning staff. She was able to get away and hid in a safe location in the building with the other staff member until officers arrived.

Arthur was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges, including Burglary (class 4 felony) and Harassment (class 2 misdemeanor). A booking photo is attached courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not already spoken to police, may call Fort Collins Police at 970-419-FCPD or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.