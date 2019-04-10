Man arrested for sexual assault on a child

Police have arrested a man for sexual assault on a child and are concerned that additional victims may exist.

On April 7, 2019, suspect Christopher Webb (DOB 12/24/79) reportedly approached a mother and her daughter at a playground on West Horsetooth Rd. After engaging in conversation, the mother invited Webb to attend church and lunch with them. The child later disclosed to her mother that Webb had touched her intimate parts during their time together.

Webb was arrested on April 9 for Sexual Assault on a Child (class 4 felony) and was booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are concerned that Webb may have victimized other people. Anyone with information about this or other incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.