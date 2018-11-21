Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Bowling Alley

On November 15, 2018 at 8:12pm, Fort Collins Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 830 N College Avenue.

Suspect Kirk Wynn (DOB 10/16/58) and victim Tyler Perry were at Chipper’s Lanes and had gotten into a verbal argument. Wynn reportedly pulled out a knife and assaulted Perry outside of the bowling alley. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was followed by a witness. Officers located and arrested Wynn a short time later. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the charge of First Degree Assault (class 3 felony). A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The knife used in the assault was recovered nearby with the assistance of FCPS K9 Ivo. The victim was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, may contact Detective Chris Wagner at 970-416-2751 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.