March 17 Fort Collins City Council Meeting to be Held Virtually

Hughes Stadium Agenda Item Recommended for Postponement to March 31

In accordance with recent recommendations to limit gatherings of 50 or more people and to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), several modifications will be made to the March 17 City Council meeting agenda and public participation process.

Hughes Stadium: The City Manager is recommending, with support from the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, that the Public Hearing regarding Rezoning of the Hughes Stadium site be postponed until March 31. This postponement is in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 and knowing that this item has previously drawn large crowds to Council meetings. The City will offer a remote participation option for the March 31 meeting, and plans to test those capabilities in a live setting prior to using it for an item with such broad community interest. City Council will formally consider a motion to postpone this item at Tuesday’s meeting.

Agenda Items: City Council will continue with scheduled Consent Calendar items and Executive Sessions. They will also receive an update on the City’s response to COVID-19 and consider ordinances to extend the Emergency Declaration issued earlier this week by the City Manager, to allow for remote Council meetings in the future, and to consider findings of the Ethics Review Board.

Public Participation: In order to limit the number of people in City Hall and to ensure adequate social distancing, the City discourages community members from attending the March 17 Council meeting in person, while recognizing the public participation is still critical and encouraged through our virtual option.

Watch the Meeting: Anyone can view the Council meeting live on Channels 14 and 881 or online at www.fcgov.com/fctv.

Public Participation: Individuals who wish to address Council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx at https://tinyurl.com/fccouncilmeeting3172020. The link and instructions will also be posted at www.fcgov.com/council.

The meeting will be available beginning at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Participants should complete the registration form to be included in public participation and view further instructions. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address Council. Individuals who require user assistance registering or joining the WebEx event can call 970-224-6137 for support.

Note: To preserve bandwidth and ensure an orderly meeting, only individuals who wish to address Council should use the WebEx link. Anyone who wants to watch the meeting, but not address Council, should view the FCTV livestream.