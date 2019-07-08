Mary Young Sworn In As New Greeley Representative

Mary Young, a school psychologist, was sworn in today at the state capitol as the next representative for Colorado House District 50 in Greeley, Evans and Garden City. A vacancy committee selected Rep. Young earlier this month.

“I am honored and excited to represent the hardworking people and families of HD 50,” said Rep. Young, D-Greeley. “I look forward to working on the core issues impacting our community, and to bring my experience to the table to improve mental health and K-12 education and expand access to services for individuals with disabilities.”

Rep. Young has worked for years as a school psychologist and special education teacher. She holds a doctorate in school psychology from the University of Northern Colorado, a master’s degree in teaching from Duke University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Mary’s of Notre Dame.

“Representative Young brings a deep knowledge to the legislature with her experience as a school psychologist and a special education teacher,” said Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “We are all proud to have her joining the team as we work towards bipartisan solutions for the problems facing Coloradans across the state.”

