Massage therapist arrested for sexually touching multiple clients.

Mark Struckmeyer (DOB 12/31/84) was arrested on four counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact, a class 4 felony. Struckmeyer was employed as a massage therapist at Spavia (215 E. Foothills Parkway) in Fort Collins and also ran an independent massage therapy business out of his home. He worked at Spavia from September 3, 2018 until October 10, 2018 when he was terminated following the sexual misconduct allegations.

In October 2018, two female victims contacted Fort Collins Police regarding massages they received from Struckmeyer in September and October. The victims did not know each other. Both reported that he exposed and touched their intimate parts.Professional massage should never involve genital contact, nor should any other medical examination for purposes other than treatment consistent with reasonable medical practices.

Struckmeyer was arrested on November 30 and booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Police urge anyone else who may have been victimized by Struckmeyer to contact FCPS Detective Annie Hill at 970-221-6340.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.