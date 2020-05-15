May 19 Fort Collins City Council Meeting to Facilitate Remote and in-person Public Participation

The Fort Collins City Council meeting on May 19 will be structured to allow for both remote and in-person public participation on all agenda items. In order to comply with current public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 outbreak, several modifications will be put in place to ensure physical distance and to limit the number of people inside Council Chambers.

The Council members and City staff who are present in Council Chambers will wear masks and be distanced as much as possible. Additional staff will participate remotely.

Agenda Items: City Council will consider the second reading of the Hughes Stadium Site Rezoning, a Benefits Agreement for Northfield Metro District, a resolution appointing a new Chief Judge, and appropriating prior-year utility reserves for the Utilities Customer Information Billing System.

Public Participation: In order to limit the number of people in City Hall and to ensure adequate social distancing, the City strongly urges remote viewing and participation for the May 19 Council meeting, except for those persons for whom remote viewing is not a workable option.

Watch the Meeting: Anyone can view the Council meeting live on Channels 14 and 881 or online at www.fcgov.com/fctv.

Online Remote Participation: Individuals who wish to address the Council via online remote public participation, both during Public Comment and as part of any individual discussion or pulled item, can do so through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/councilmeeting05192020. The link and instructions will also be posted at www.fcgov.com/council. Staff will moderate the Zoom session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address the Council. Online participants will be able to see Councilmembers and any presentations during the meeting.

Telephone Remote Participation: Individuals unable to participate online may call +1 669 900 9128 with the meeting ID 946 7606 1061 to address Council. Telephone participants will be able to hear audio of the meeting but will not be able to see live video or presentation materials. Due to the broadcasting delay, participants should not attempt to view the meeting on FCTV while also participating by phone.

In-Person Participation: Individuals who wish to address City Council in person at City Hall may do so, with the following modifications: