May and June History and Heritage Events for Northern Colorado – Mark your calendars!

May 10

Fort Collins: Mothers ride for free on the Fort Collins Trolley today in celebration of Mother’s Day! You can hop on at any of the three stops along Mountain Avenue, though most folks begin their ride at the trolley depot in City Park (1501 W. Oak St.).

Greeley: Join the Greeley Historic Preservation Commission and Historic Greeley, Inc. for Preserve, Repurpose, Benefit: How to Take Advantage of Government Incentives for Preservation. From 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Avenue, upstairs. See flyer below for more details.

May 12

Fort Collins: It’s Hands-On History day at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Explore the fascinating world of our region’s past with a hands-on craft or activity in the gallery. We might even have more fun than Auntie Stone at her dinner parties! 10 am – 1 pm.

Berthoud: Celebrate living in The Garden Spot of Colorado on Mother’s Day Weekend (Saturday, 9a.m. to 2p.m.) The Berthoud Historical Society will have hundreds of homegrown vegetable and flower seedlings, a bake sale, presentations by local experts, CSU Master Gardners, and vendors selling garden wares in the Pioneer Courtyard at the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum, 224 Mountain Ave.

May 14

Loveland: The Loveland Historical Society presents 1500: Year of Eight Distinct World Views by Wes Brown of the Rocky Mountain Map Society. Around 1500AD eight very different types of maps were being produced, each purporting to be correct. Although some were contemporary printings of ancient maps, all were being made to represent geographical information for contemporary use and study, not as ancient specimens but as contemporary ways to understand geography. Confusion reigned! Wes will explain these forms of maps, their time of use, and show fascinating illustrations of original examples from his extensive collection. Free and open to the community. More information: 970-290-0169. Programs are held at the Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln, at 7pm.

May 16

Loveland: Join Mike Perry, President Loveland Historical Society, for one of two historic walking tours (another June 13). LHS members free, members of the public $3. Limited to the first 20 participants. Meet at 2nd St/Railroad Ave. More information: 970-744-0453.

May 17

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society presents “Emigration Out of the British Isles: Pushing and Pulling” with Carol Darrow. Emigration is the process of leaving one’s country of residence to live elsewhere. There is a push/pull effect – reasons why someone would feel the need to leave their homeland and reasons that would attract emigrants to a particular new home.Immigration to America started as early as 1608 with 100-200 people a year, and by 1900 reached a flood of one million immigrants per year from countries around the world. Ship travel by sail or steam could be harrowing and new arrivals in America found settling into a new country could be a daunting task.Carol Darrow, CG, will describe the various forces that pushed people out of their comfort zone of home to sail off to a new uncharted country, and the pulling force that drew people to the American continent. Free and open to the public. 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Council Tree Library.

May 17 – 19

Fort Collins/Greeley: The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting the 2018 Heritage Culturalist Training at the Colorado Welcome Center and the Poudre Learning Center. It will include field site visits to the Benjamin Eaton House, the Lake Canal, Arthur Ditch, Delph Carpenter’s childhood home, White Plumb Farm, and the Greeley Number #2 Ditch. The Heritage Culturalist Program (HCP) is a FREE ambassador training program that educates volunteers in the rich history and recreation opportunities of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area (CALA). Once trained, volunteers provide interpretation and expertise to the public at Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA) programs and events. The training will take place over two and a half days, May 17-19.

May 18

Fort Collins: Embark on a fantastic voyage with H.G. Wells, author of science fiction classics including The Island of Dr. Moreau and The War of the Worlds. Literary scholar David Skipper will perform as Wells, discussing his life and writing process, as well as excerpts from his work, before answering audience questions in character. 7 – 8 pm at the Harmony Library.

May 19

Loveland: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a field trip to the Boulder County Agricultural Heritage Center. Get a glimpse into the history of agriculture in Boulder County and enjoy the rural surroundings. This site focuses on the years 1900 to 1925 when local families prospered as farmers and witnessed the coming of the Modern Age. Interactive and hands-on exhibits, 1909 farmhouse furnished with items from the 1910s, animals on site including chickens, pigs, draft horses and sheep; two barns; outhouse; milk house; and blacksmith shop. Bring your kids and grandkids! Car pool from the 5th/Lincoln parking lot at 9am or meet us there at 10am: 8348 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO 80503. Lunch will follow at a location to be decided. RSVP to: sadanhau@gmail.com.

Loveland: The Larimer County Genealogical Society is hosting a class entitled, “Church Records with Carol Stetser & Glenn York.” Interested in researching church records? Church records are very beneficial from the 1900s going back in time as vital records didn’t exist for many counties in the United States or internationally. Church records are comprised of birth or baptism, marriage, and death records. This three hour free class will review the different types of the more popular church records available, what religions offer them, and where to access them. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Loveland Library in the Gertrude Scott room.

May 20

Loveland: Visit Larimer County’s oldest standing brick house, the Milner-Schwarz house, built in 1873 and completely restored by the Loveland Historical Society. Take a peaceful stroll through the surrounding gardens and stay a little longer to enjoy the Historic Garden Railroad on the grounds. Please leave your dogs outside the fence. LHS members free; members of the public $2. 970-744-0453 for more information. 10 am – 1 pm, located at 710 S. Railroad Avenue.

Fort Collins: Join Historic Larimer County for the 2018 Annual Member Meeting & Tour at Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House located at 316 Willow St. in Fort Collins. Mix & Mingle at 1:30 pm. Presentations and the first annual Historic Larimer County preservation award will begin at 2 pm. A short business meeting will then take place (in which six board positions will be voted upon) followed by a walking tour of historic Jefferson Street in Old Town. Not a member yet? Become one at the meeting! Planning on attending? Please RSVP through Evite so that we know you’re coming.

May 23

Loveland: Visit Larimer County’s oldest standing brick house, the Milner-Schwarz house, built in 1873 and completely restored by the Loveland Historical Society. Take a peaceful stroll through the surrounding gardens and stay a little longer to enjoy the Historic Garden Railroad on the grounds. Please leave your dogs outside the fence. LHS members free; members of the public $2. 970-744-0453 for more information. 10 am – 1 pm, located at 710 S. Railroad Avenue.

May 24

Greeley: The Greeley Historic Preservation program will have a presentation on the “Endangered Places Program in Colorado” as part of its History Brown Bag Series. Kim Grant is the speaker. History Brown Bags are free afternoon events that aim to provide cultural and historical context to topics related to Historic Preservation in and around Greeley. Unless otherwise noted, all presentations are held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th St.

May 25

Greeley: Centennial Village Museum officially opens for the season on Friday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St., is a living history experience that features over 35 historical buildings, costumed interpreters, heritage farm animals, and 8-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Visitors step back in time and learn about the early pioneer settling of the western high plains, a time when grand houses, growing businesses, extensive prairies and agriculture were all a part of daily life. General museum admission is $8 per adult, $6 per senior (60+), $5 per child (ages 3-17). The museum also has a special family rate of $18 which includes admission for up to 5 people.

May 26

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society is hosting a workshop entitled, “Researching Your Genealogy on the Internet,” by Bob Larson. Researching Your Genealogy on the Internet is presented by Bob Larson, instructor for Larimer County Genealogical Society. This is a FREE three hour class comprised of one and ½ hours using four Internet databases including Ancestry’s Library Edition, HeritageQuest, MyHeritage, and FamilySearch. Bob will provide information on accessing the databases, how to use the databases in researching your ancestors, how to save the genealogy records for future use, how to build a family tree, and how to use the three popular message boards. After the presentation, the society genealogists will be available for 1 ½ hours to assist the participants in researching their ancestors. Please bring your ancestry notes and charts on your ancestors that you need help by our genealogists. If you’re new to genealogy, please bring your ancestry notes on birth, marriage, and death of your parents and grandparents if applicable. Limited to 24 seats! A folder with more information on the four databases, other popular genealogy databases, and Larimer County Genealogical Society is included. 9:15 am – Noon at the Harmony Library computer lab.

May 26 – 27

Greeley: 2018 Centennial Celebration. Step back in time to Colorado’s Centennial Decade, 1866-1876, with a visit to Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St. Spend Memorial Day weekend exploring the 8-acre living history museum. Check out blacksmithing, timber cutting, and chuckwagon cooking demonstrations. Opened during the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, Centennial Village Museum preserves and interprets American western heritage in the Colorado high plains region over the last 150 years. Some of Weld County’s oldest structures are located in this museum. During Centennial Celebration, visitors can also enjoy a historical performance by the Buffalo Soldiers on May 26 at 11 a.m. Admission to Centennial Village Museum is $8 per adult, $6 per senior (60+), $5 per child (ages 3-17). The museum also has a special family rate of $18 which includes admission for up to 5 people.

June Events

June 1

Red Feather Lakes: The Red Feather Historical Society Annual Dinnerwill be held from 5 – 9 pm at Fox Acres, 1700 County Road 67J. Western or Casual Attire is encouraged. Happy Hour begins at 5 pm. There will be a cash bar. Buffet dinner starts at 6 pm, cost: $20.00. Includes entree and the works with nonalcoholic beverage, dessert, tax and tip. Annual Meeting beings at 7 pm, entertainment at 7:30 pm with John Hafnor, Author of Strange But True Colorado Weird Tales of the Wild West. Make Your Reservation by sending a check payable to Red Feather Historical Society by May 25, 2018.

June 2

Berthoud: Join the staff and volunteers of the Berthoud Historical Society and the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum (224 Mountain Ave.) as we recognize Berthoud’s pioneering heritage for Berthoud Day! There will be no charge to see the Bimson and Carlson Buildings, the Pioneer Courtyard, the 1870’s Meining Cabin, the Meadow Hollow School House, and the Bunyan Observatory. 11 am – 3:30 pm.

Berthoud: The Bunyan Observatory, located in the Courtyard of the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum (224 Mountain Ave.), provides a unique opportunity for stargazing. Visitors to the observatory on the first Saturday evening of the warm weather months may scan the heavens through the same Brashear telescope that Berthoud banker John Bunyan utilized in his backyard observatory from the 1930’s through the 1950’s. Viewing is open to the public and free of charge. Fair weather and clear skies permitting. 8 – 9 pm.

June 8

Virginia Dale: The Virginia Dale Community Club is hosting their annual Western Dance & Pie Auction from 7 – 11 pm at the Virginia Dale Stage Station. This event is open to the public. Live music will be performed by “Barely Gettin’ By”. Admission $10.

Red Feather Lakes: The RFL Historical Society is hosting Cattle in Colorado History by Jenifer Vaad. Meet in the RFL Library. 1 – 2:30 pm in the Stenzel room. Free. RSVP by June 14.

June 9

Fort Collins: It’s Hands-On History day at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Explore the fascinating world of our region’s past with a hands-on craft or activity in the gallery. We might even have more fun than Auntie Stone at her dinner parties! 10 am – 1 pm.

Loveland/Denver: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a field trip to the Old Elitch Gardens Theatre. The theater is considered one of the cradles of American drama. The Historic Elitch Gardens Theatre Foundation was established in 2002 with the goal of restoring the theatre to its former glory. Temporary occupancy was granted after Phase Two was completed in 2016 and, for the first time in fourteen years, the building was open to the public for tours and events. Phase Three is commencing with a new roof, restrooms, heat and AC. Car pool leaves 5th St/Lincoln parking lot at 9:30am or meet us there at 10:30am: 4655 W 37th Ave (& Tennyson), Denver, CO 80212. Tickets $10. Lunch nearby will be decided. RSVP to 970-290-0169.

Virginia Dale: The Virginia Dale Community Club is holding an Open House, Crafts Show and Recognition Day from 9 am to 4 pm, to show off their successful Stabilization & Restoration of the Virginia Dale Stage Station and to thank all who have helped over the years. FREE admission. Your group is welcome to attend. We have not sent out cards yet so you have not received an invitation yet. RSVP would be appreciated for planning refreshments. There will be the usual fun Open House day with Crafts Show and special refreshments, in addition to the lunch items for purchase.

Windsor: The American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR) will be holding their quarterly dinner meeting at the Windsor Community Center, 250 N. 11th street. Dinner begins at 6 pm, speakers at 7 pm. Reservations are due by June 3rd.

June 11

Loveland: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a talk on the Archaeology of the Dent Site by Bob Brunswig. The Paleo-Indian site was notable for both the presence of the projectile points larger than the known Folsom pointsand one of the first direct pieces of evidence that man and mammoth co-existed in the Americas. Programs are held at the Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln, at 7pm. More information: 970-290-0169.

June 13

Loveland: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a walking tour of Loveland. Join Mike Perry, President Loveland Historical Society, for one of two historic walking tours. (The first took place in May.) LHS members free, members of the public $3. Limited to the first 20 participants. Meet at Foote Lagoon, Civic Center complex. More information: 970-744-0453.

Loveland: The Northern Colorado Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society will hold their June meeting at the Medical Center of the Rockies, 2500 Rocky Mountain Avenue. Arapahoe Peak/Mount Meeker room. It is handicap accessible. All programs are free and open to the public. Program begins at 7 pm.

June 20

Berthoud: The Berthoud Historical Society is pleased to present another Courtyard Concert series this summer! Will the Summer of Love ever end? Not if Reckless Abandon has anything to say about it. Your favorite old hippies are back with new songs and old new jokes. Pull out your tie dye and join the fun! Join us as Reckless Abandon kicks off the 2018 Summer Courtyard Concert Series! Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the Pioneer Courtyard at 224 Mountain Ave.

Red Feather Lakes: On Wednesday, from 7:30 am – 4 pm, the Red Feather Lakes Historical Society is hosting a tour of Fort Collins first fort, History of Bellvue, FC Water Works & Unknown Soldiers Identity. Meet at Glacier View Gate 8 at 7:30 am. Bring water, sack lunch, sunscreen, wear hat and good walking shoes. Cost is $10 for RFHS members, $15 for nonmembers. – RSVP by June 16.

June 21

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society presents “Irish Research” with John Mears. John will guide us through the many types of records available to us for our Irish research. Also, immigration from the 1600s to the 1800s and associated research techniques. Free and open to the public. 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Old Town Library.

Fort Collins: Fathers ride for free on the Fort Collins Trolley today in celebration of Father’s Day! You can hop on at any of the three stops along Mountain Avenue, though most folks begin their ride at the trolley depot in City Park (1501 W. Oak St.).

June 28

Greeley: The Greeley Historic Preservation program will have a presentation on “George Houston, Early Greeley and Entertainment, and Meeker’s Influence,” presented by Kenneth Jones as part of its History Brown Bag Series.

June 30

Wellington: Historic Larimer County, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce and the Wellington Main Street program are hosting a walking history tour of downtown Wellington.

If you know of any June events that aren’t listed here, please let me know at meg@northerncoloradohistory.com. Thanks!

Help save the historic Loveland Great Western Sugar Depots. Learn more about their history and keep up to date with all the latest news by “like”ing the Facebook page, “Save the Loveland GW Depots.”