May is Foster Care Month in Larimer County

Foster families can help kids be their best.

Julie Rudley

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today proclaimed May 2018 as Foster Care Month in Larimer County.

“We rely heavily on families in our community to take children in their homes and give them the support, love and nurturance they need,” said Larimer County Human Services Director Laura Walker.

Foster care parents provide a safe place for children and youth who are in need of protection and nurturance in a family-like setting. Some have experienced trauma, and in foster families, they can feel stable, and be free to achieve their greatest potential.

We’ve had a great experience as foster parents,” said Meg Oresjo, who appeared at Administrative Matters today. “We hit the jackpot when our foster child was placed in our home; he’s a great kid.”

“It’s commendable that you’ve stepped up to provide care for kids,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson.

Larimer County citizens are encouraged to celebrate Foster Care Month in May, and consider becoming a foster care parent to help care for the most vulnerable members of our community. Larimer County citizens are encouraged to celebrate Foster Care Month in May, and consider becoming a foster care parent to help care for the most vulnerable members of our community.

Children can grow and become their best when they are surrounded by caring, supportive families and community. There is a need for more families, especially for older children. “We want to recruit more foster families, while also continuing to support our current families in Larimer County,” said Julie Rudley, Larimer County Foster Care and Kinship Supervisor.

It’s easier than you think to become a foster parent. You can learn more about Foster Care and how to become a foster care parent. Visit larimer.org/humanservices/cyf/fosterkinship

or contact Julie Rudley at jrudley@larimer.org or call 970.498.6595.