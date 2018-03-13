May is Older Americans Month: Nominate an Outstanding Older American

Katy Mason

Nominate a senior volunteer, and a family caregiver who have given much to our community

They’ve given us years of wisdom and experience. May is Older Americans Month, a perfect opportunity to show our appreciation for the older adults and caregivers in our community. The Larimer County Office on Aging will host an awards ceremony on May 10, 2018 honoring one outstanding senior volunteer and one outstanding family caregiver in our community. The Office on Aging is requesting nominations from the public for these awards. All nomination forms must be turned in or postmarked by March 30, 2018. Nomination forms and criteria for the awards can be found at larimer.org/seniors or by calling the Office on Aging at [970] 498-7751.

Since 1963, communities across the nation have come together to celebrate Older Americans Month—a proud tradition that shows our nation’s commitment to recognizing the contributions and achievements of older Americans.

For more information, contact Katy Mason, Larimer County Office on Aging, [970] 498-7759, kmason@larimer.org .