Mayor Jirsa named Platte River Board chair

Steve Roalstad

Succeeds longest serving chairman

FORT COLLINS, Colo., October 1, 2018 – The Platte River Power Authority Board of Directors has selected Estes Park Mayor Todd Alyn Jirsa to be the organization’s 11th chairman.

“Mayor Jirsa has been an engaged and committed leader on our board,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “He brings years of successful business and public service experience to us and will be an outstanding chairman of our organization.”

Jirsa was selected by fellow Platte River Board members during the Sept. 27 board meeting to replace outgoing Chairman Tom Roiniotis, who retired from the board and his position as general manager of Longmont Power & Communications. Roiniotis served as Platte River’s chairman for 19 years.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead the Platte River Board of Directors, and humbled to follow Tom and his distinguished career,” said Jirsa. “The way we make and deliver electricity to our customers has never been more important and I look forward to collaborating with community leaders to deliver what our residents and businesses want and need.

Jirsa became a member of Platte River’s Board of Directors upon being elected mayor of Estes Park in 2016. He brings more than 40 years of business and public service experience to Platte River, and has served in leadership roles in education and philanthropy.

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit wholesale electricity generation and transmission provider that delivers safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and competitively priced energy and services to its owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, Colorado for delivery to their utility customers.

