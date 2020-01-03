Mayor Melendez Attends White House Leadership Conference for Women in Municipal Government

Kristie Melendez

Mayor, Town of Windsor

970-215-5495

kmelendez@windsorgov.com

Town of Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez visited Washington D.C. Thursday, Dec. 12 to attend the White House Conference with Women Municipal Leaders. There were about 75 women in attendance representing local governments from across the country. Melendez was the only local leader representing Colorado.

The White House hosted the conference and included remarks from executive branch officials including the Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Vice President Mike Pence also made an appearance. They held discussions concerning White House policies impacting state and local communities and cross-community collaboration and empowerment.

Mayor Melendez said she left the conference feeling supported as a female leader in local government.

For more information about the Town of Windsor, visit windsorgov.com.