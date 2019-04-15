Mayor Pro-Tem Gerry Horak to Host Listening Session with Emily Gorgol April 18

Mayor Pro-Tem Gerry Horak will host an informal community listening session April 18 with District 6 Councilmember-elect Emily Gorgol.
The session will be 9:30-11 a.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive.
All residents are invited to attend to share their thoughts about the issues facing Fort Collins.
