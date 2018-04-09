Mayor Wade Troxell Proclaims April 2018 as Fair Housing Month

Mayor Wade Troxell has proclaimed April 2018 Fair Housing Month in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in the sale and rental of housing based on sex, national origin, familial status, race, ancestry, disability, sexual orientation, color, creed or marital status.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has also declared this year’s Fair Housing theme, “50 Years of Opening Doors.” In addition to the Fair Housing Act, discriminatory housing practices are also prohibited by Colorado state law and Fort Collins city ordinance.

Troxell presented the proclamation on April 3 to the Partnership for Age Friendly Communities for their dedication to addressing the housing needs of the City’s growing senior population. The partnership affirms the City’s dedication to fair housing.

To learn more about Fort Collins’ commitment to fair housing, visit fcgov.com/socialsustainability/fairhousing.php.