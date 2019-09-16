McNay Fire in Larimer County is 77% Contained

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (7pm on 9/16):

#McNayFire UPDATE – Fire crews and air resources worked very hard today to keep the fire at 542 acres and the incident commander reports the fire is 77% contained. All air resources have been released, but crews will stay to monitor the fire tonight.

Ground fire personnel will return in the morning to resume operations. All voluntary evacuations have been lifted and all roads are open. Poudre Valley REA will be working on the power lines inside the fire zone tomorrow. There have been no injuries and no damage to any structures.

All fire crews and resources working this fire have done an outstanding job!

From Poudre Valley REA (3:16pm on 9/16):

All members’ power is restored! We still do not have access to our 69 kv transmission line to assess damages and make any repairs, but our crews were able to reroute power on our distribution lines. Please continue to stay safe, and thank you to our crews!

